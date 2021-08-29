Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,063

Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Cheetor In-Hand Images



And following the recent first US sighting of the new*Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Cheetor, now we can share for you some in-hand images courtesy of 2005 Board member*ACMagnus. This is sure a great alternative for a cartoon-accurate Cyberverse Cheetor, specially in robot mode. We have a clear look at the cheetah mode and robot mode. This figure comes with some extra parts and weapons that can be attached in any of his modes. As a Deluxe figure, it features more articulation than a regular Cyberverse Warrior figure. We also have some comparison shots next to Cyberverse Deluxe Thunderhowl and Kingdom Deluxe



The post







More... And following the recent first US sighting of the new*Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Cheetor, now we can share for you some in-hand images courtesy of 2005 Board member*ACMagnus. This is sure a great alternative for a cartoon-accurate Cyberverse Cheetor, specially in robot mode. We have a clear look at the cheetah mode and robot mode. This figure comes with some extra parts and weapons that can be attached in any of his modes. As a Deluxe figure, it features more articulation than a regular Cyberverse Warrior figure. We also have some comparison shots next to Cyberverse Deluxe Thunderhowl and Kingdom Deluxe » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Cheetor In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca