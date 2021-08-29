|
Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Cheetor In-Hand Images
And following the recent first US sighting of the new*Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Cheetor, now we can share for you some in-hand images courtesy of 2005 Board member*ACMagnus. This is sure a great alternative for a cartoon-accurate Cyberverse Cheetor, specially in robot mode. We have a clear look at the cheetah mode and robot mode. This figure comes with some extra parts and weapons that can be attached in any of his modes. As a Deluxe figure, it features more articulation than a regular Cyberverse Warrior figure. We also have some comparison shots next to Cyberverse Deluxe Thunderhowl and Kingdom Deluxe » Continue Reading.
