Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Cheetor In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,063
Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Cheetor In-Hand Images


And following the recent first US sighting of the new*Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Cheetor, now we can share for you some in-hand images courtesy of 2005 Board member*ACMagnus. This is sure a great alternative for a cartoon-accurate Cyberverse Cheetor, specially in robot mode. We have a clear look at the cheetah mode and robot mode. This figure comes with some extra parts and weapons that can be attached in any of his modes. As a Deluxe figure, it features more articulation than a regular Cyberverse Warrior figure. We also have some comparison shots next to Cyberverse Deluxe Thunderhowl and Kingdom Deluxe &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Cheetor In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:35 PM   #2
delrue
Armada
delrue's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: SK
Posts: 632
Re: Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Cheetor In-Hand Images
Not bad for a stylized version of Cheetor. Still not super into the Cyberverse line though.
delrue is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 Optimus Prime Cab and Trailer for Parts
Transformers
Damaged Transformers Animated Beast Machines Beast Wars
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Lot for parts
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Megatron red T- Rex dinobot missing weapons good
Transformers
Vintage 1987 Hasbro / Takara Chromedome Transformer
Transformers
Transformers
Transformer Robot Team Vintage Toy Sealed
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:54 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.