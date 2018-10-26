|
Paris Comic-Con 2018 Hasbro Panel: Studio Series New Reveals: Leader Class Jetfire, V
Care of our very own 2005 Boards member*transform75 who is reporting directly from the Paris Comic-Con Hasbro panel in our 2005 Boards. Here are the main highlights of the panel: Bumblebee latest trailer shown Regular toyline of Bee Movie shown for the European Market. Powercharge Bumblebee shown. Showing “Join The Buzz” commercial with John Cena, New Studio Series Jetfire confirmed to combine with Studio Series SS-05 Voyager Optimus Prime mold The image shows the SS Optimus Prime toy with a new gun accessory, maybe for a future redeco or release. Voyager Bonecrusher confirmed and shown. Impressive. Exclusive 8 minute footage » Continue Reading.
