|
New Stock Images Of Target Exclusive Transformers: The Last Knight Voyager Class Opti
Hasbro Singapore has posted a couple of images of*Target Exclusive Transformers: The Last Knight Voyager Class Optimus Prime. The figure is a repaint of Transformers: Dark Of The Moon Voyager Optimus Prime with new weapon accessories. The toy also features the “Reveal Your Shield” gimmick which is also exclusive to Target in United States. However, it will be available via different retailers across the globe. Check out the images, after the jump.
The post New Stock Images Of Target Exclusive Transformers: The Last Knight Voyager Class Optimus Prime
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
and JAMES RAIZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.