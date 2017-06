New Stock Images Of Target Exclusive Transformers: The Last Knight Voyager Class Opti

Hasbro Singapore has posted a couple of images of*Target Exclusive Transformers: The Last Knight Voyager Class Optimus Prime. The figure is a repaint of Transformers: Dark Of The Moon Voyager Optimus Prime with new weapon accessories. The toy also features the “Reveal Your Shield” gimmick which is also exclusive to Target in United States. However, it will be available via different retailers across the globe. Check out the images, after the jump.The post New Stock Images Of Target Exclusive Transformers: The Last Knight Voyager Class Optimus Prime appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM