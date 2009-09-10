Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:42 AM   #1
FreedomGundam
Freedom, ikimasu!
FreedomGundam's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Montreal
Posts: 2,748
Can bring to TFCon2017 sales
A new thread for TFCon2017.
Will be travelling by car, so can definitely easily bring some of the larger items.

I have plenty of feedback here on the boards, and on eBay as well.

Obviously, the more you buy, the bigger of a discount/deal I can give you.
If you think my prices are unfair, feel free to make an offer! The worst I can say is "No", right?

I have listed my figures in the following format:
[ Series ] Figure { Condition } []

Some pictures of the toys include other toys as well; if it's not listed in text, it's not available!*

Just to clarify:
MIB/MOC = opened and taken out of the package (one way or another), unless otherwise specified
MISB/MOSC = sealed box/bubble

[ Mainlines ]

[ Masterpiece ] MP-08 Grimlock (first Takara release) { MIB } [ 140 ]

[ SuperLink ] Terebi Magazine exclusive Fire SL Grand Convoy { MIB } [ 65 ]

[ Galaxy Force ] Noisemaze (Korean version) { MIB } [ 30 ]
[ Galaxy Force ] Toys Dream Project exclusive Soundblaster { MIB } [ 60 ]

[ Movie ] Chara Hobby 2007 exclusive Fusion Cluster Protoform Optimus Prime { MOC } [ 55 ]
[ Movie ] Chara Hobby 2007 exclusive Fusion Cluster Protoform Starscream { MOC } [ 55 ]
Take both Fusion Cluser Protoforms for $100
[ Movie ] Japan exclusive Black Arcee { MOC } [ 70 ]

[ Revenge of the Fallen ] Amazon.jp exclusive Leader Optimus Prime Black version { MIB } [ 120 ]
[ Revenge of the Fallen ] Chara Hobby 2009 Soundwave Black version { MOC } [ 70 ]

=================================

[ Other toys ]

Here are a few random figures from random lines that I'm looking to get rid of as well.

Figures listed in the following format:
[ Series ] Figure { Condition } []

[ Super Robot Chogokin ] Alt Eisen { MIB } [ 40 ]

[ Robot Damashii ] Arbalest v1 + exclusive Booster pack { MIB, MISB } [ 70 ]
[ Robot Damashii ] exclusive M9 colored Arbalest with extra guns set { MISB } [ 80 ]
[ Robot Damashii ] Laevatein's exclusive Booster pack { MISB } [ 45 ]
Picture: http://i36.photobucket.com/albums/e1...hii/rd_fmp.jpg

[ Robot Damashii ] Aile Strike Gundam + exclusive Sword/Launcher Striker pack set { both MIB } [ 75 ]
[ Robot Damashii ] exclusive Strike Rouge with IWSP pack { MISB } [ 75 ]
Picture: http://i36.photobucket.com/albums/e1...rd_strikes.jpg

[ Revoltech ] 016 Mazinkaiser (black 40th anniv) { MIB } [ 45 ]
[ Revoltech ] 035 Black Getter { MIB } [ 30 ]
[ Revoltech ] 037 Shin Getter 1 (Hyper Hobby black) { MIB } [ 45 ]

[ Bakuryuu Sentai Abaranger ] Silver Dino Plate Guts set { MISB } [ 30 ]

[ Hot Toys ] Iron Man Mk.33 Silver Centurion (with extra base) { MIB } [ 250 ]
[ Hot Toys ] Iron Man Hall of Armor base (short rod) { Loose } [ 25 ]
Pictures:
Has the rod trimmed shorter to accommodate War Machine's ammo belt
http://i36.photobucket.com/albums/e1...oa_stands2.jpg

[ Pellermodel ] Skirt M (adult female/skirt body shape) { MISP } [ 10 ]

=================================

[ Anime PVCs ]

Also up for sale are many of my anime-girl PVC figures. The TFA Deluxe Cybertron-mode Optimus Prime is for scale/size purposes only, and is not included in the sales.

I have listed my PVC figures in the following format:
[ Company ] {Scale} Series - Figure { Condition } []

[ Yamato ] {1/8} Inabaya Bunny Girl (White) { MISB } [ 25 ]
[ Yamato ] {1/8} Inabaya Bunny Girl (Black) { MISB } [ 25 ]
Picture: http://i36.photobucket.com/albums/e1...ayabunnies.jpg

[ Orchid Seed ] {1/7} Jingai Makyo - Ignis { MISB } [ 60 ]
Picture: http://i36.photobucket.com/albums/e1...seed_ignis.jpg

=================================

Please PM if you have any offers or questions!
Thanks!
__________________
Lots of TFs and other toys for sale! (updated: current):
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=20084

"Special-Edition-Black-Repaints" collection pics (updated: 19/April/2010):
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showpost.php?p=230001&postcount=839

Custom Double-Detolfs:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47820

Looking for:
- G1 Icepick small gun
