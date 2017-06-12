|
Transformers: The Last Knight ? Contest to Win Tickets for the Premiere In Singapore
And Singapore fans continue getting promotions and prizes for The Last Knight. This time*United International Pictures Singapore
*joins to*Planet Iacon – Singapore Transformers Fans Unite!! (S.T.F.U!!)
*to give Singapore fans the opportunity to win 2 tickets for their local The Last Knight Premiere on*20 June. The rules are very easy. You just have to watch the trailer here
*and the answer this question in the comments: Who is the director of TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT? We are sure Singapore fans won’t have a problem answering that. You can click on the bar to join to the discussion at » Continue Reading.
