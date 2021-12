Whisky Tango Foxtrot Animated Join Date: Mar 2008 Location: Toronto Posts: 1,833

Re: First Look At Transformers R.E.D UIltra Magnus And Knock Out You know, I like that we're getting a white Optimus for Ultra Magnus. Sure, it was annoying for all those years in the 2000s when that was all we got, but now that we've had a decent full-armour UM (the Combiner Wars version; Siege Ultra Magnus is crap and the Kingdom version doesn't seem any better) it's nice to have a version of the inner robot again.

