SlapDash
Anyone selling the 2002 Minicon Leader-1?
Hi all!

I just acquired a beautifully maintained 2002 Armada Megatron, with everything in great shape and working order, even including the missiles, but he's missing his Minicon, Leader-1. I know I can probably fake it with other 2002 minicons, or prime masters or any little dude with the right port, but it would be nice to have his intended minicon partner. Especially since the colours match.

This Megs has long been a grail of mine to obtain, and I'd love to get the very last piece. Thanks so much in advance, and happy Wednesday everyone.
