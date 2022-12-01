SlapDash Generation 1 Join Date: Apr 2022 Location: Toronto, Canada Posts: 29

Anyone selling a YM-05 Yes Model Thrust? I figure that with the Maketoys Thrust / Jetstream finally coming out, there have got to be some Yes Model Coneheads out there looking for a new home. I?m set with the other two, so I only need Thrust, and Yes Model made the MP-11 mold tight & tolerable and not as much of a loose & floppy mess as the Takara version.



That said, I?d also entertain buying the official Takara MP of Thrust but only at a reasonable price, though I?m really here for the YM-05. Thanks everyone and have a great day.