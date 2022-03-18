An extra-long final issue arrives May 18th, leading to next month’s Transformers Special 2022
In the meantime, check out the iTunes Apple Books preview of Transformers #43
: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist), Stefano Simeone (Cover Artist), Teiow?:sonte Thomas Deer (Cover Artist), Geoff Senior (Cover Artist)    
