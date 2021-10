Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,368

Tickets Now On Sale for TFcon Los Angeles 2022



TFcon LA 2019 had 50 guests from various Transformers media. You won’t want to miss TFcon LA 2022. America’s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience returns to Los Angeles the weekend of March 11 to 13, 2022 when #TFconLA will return to the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport Hotel & Convention Center (2500 N Hollywood Way, Burbank, California, 91505). TFcon Los Angeles 2022 tickets are now on sale:



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

