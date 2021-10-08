|
Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Tracks In-Hand Images
Thanks to Instagram user @funkomatt
*we can share for you some in-hand images of the recently revealed Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Tracks. This is a cute take on G1 Tracks in the popular Funko Pop style. The figure looks based on Tracks toy rather than in his cartoon design. We can spot the red faceplate, the stickers details and even a rubsign on his chest (it’s unknown if it’s just painted or a functional rubsign). This figure was rumored to be revealed at New York Comic Con, but it seems it has been pushed back for later this year. » Continue Reading.
