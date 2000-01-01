Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Discussion
>
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Studio Series B-127 Released in Canada
Today, 02:41 PM
Robimus
Iacon North Scout
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 8,108
Transformers Studio Series B-127 Released in Canada
Thanks to Cybertron.ca member
ssjgoku
for letting us know that
Transformers Studio Series Bumblebee Movie B-127
has been released in Canada.
The sighting was made at an EB Games in Alberta. B-127 has also been sighted at EB in Manitoba.
Share your sightings in the
Canadian Transformers Sightings forum
Attached Thumbnails
Visit the official
TFcon Toronto 2021
Website for all the details!
Robimus
Today, 02:47 PM
Robimus
Iacon North Scout
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 8,108
Re: Transformers Studio Series B-127 Released in Canada
Anyone seen Dino?
Visit the official
TFcon Toronto 2021
Website for all the details!
Robimus
Today, 02:55 PM
The7thParallel
Animated
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,968
Re: Transformers Studio Series B-127 Released in Canada
Originally Posted by
Robimus
Anyone seen Dino?
Yes. Got him from ebgames nearly a month ago along with BB Starscream.
The7thParallel
Today, 03:09 PM
Robimus
Iacon North Scout
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 8,108
Re: Transformers Studio Series B-127 Released in Canada
Originally Posted by
The7thParallel
Yes. Got him from ebgames nearly a month ago along with BB Starscream.
Thanks. Looks like they came out at separate times, EB style.
Visit the official
TFcon Toronto 2021
Website for all the details!
Robimus
Today, 03:33 PM
Yonoid
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 2,149
Re: Transformers Studio Series B-127 Released in Canada
Originally Posted by
Robimus
Anyone seen Dino?
https://www.amazon.ca/Transformers-S...0675225&sr=8-9
Feedback Thread :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596
4 Sale:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=68541
Looking for ER Amazon Coneheads, ss86 Kup, ER Huffer
Yonoid
