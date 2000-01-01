Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:41 PM   #1
Robimus
Iacon North Scout
Robimus's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 8,108
Transformers Studio Series B-127 Released in Canada
Thanks to Cybertron.ca member ssjgoku for letting us know that Transformers Studio Series Bumblebee Movie B-127 has been released in Canada.

The sighting was made at an EB Games in Alberta. B-127 has also been sighted at EB in Manitoba.

Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum
Today, 02:47 PM   #2
Robimus
Iacon North Scout
Robimus's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 8,108
Re: Transformers Studio Series B-127 Released in Canada
Anyone seen Dino?
Today, 02:55 PM   #3
The7thParallel
Animated
The7thParallel's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,968
Re: Transformers Studio Series B-127 Released in Canada
Originally Posted by Robimus
Anyone seen Dino?

Yes. Got him from ebgames nearly a month ago along with BB Starscream.
Today, 03:09 PM   #4
Robimus
Iacon North Scout
Robimus's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 8,108
Re: Transformers Studio Series B-127 Released in Canada
Quote:
Originally Posted by The7thParallel
Yes. Got him from ebgames nearly a month ago along with BB Starscream.

Thanks. Looks like they came out at separate times, EB style.
Today, 03:33 PM   #5
Yonoid
Nexus Maximus
Yonoid's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 2,149
Re: Transformers Studio Series B-127 Released in Canada
Quote:
Originally Posted by Robimus
Anyone seen Dino?
https://www.amazon.ca/Transformers-S...0675225&sr=8-9
