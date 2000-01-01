Robimus Iacon North Scout Join Date: May 2007 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 8,108

Transformers Studio Series B-127 Released in Canada ssjgoku for letting us know that Transformers Studio Series Bumblebee Movie B-127 has been released in Canada.



The sighting was made at an EB Games in Alberta. B-127 has also been sighted at EB in Manitoba.



Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum





