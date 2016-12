Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,714

New Pics of e-Hobby Magna Convoy



e-Hobby have revealed several new pics of their upcoming Magna Convoy repaint of Classics Optimus Prime. He's shows off with his sword, in a dio battle and with the recent Titans Return Bat-Primal repaint they also have in the pipeline.



More... e-Hobby have revealed several new pics of their upcoming Magna Convoy repaint of Classics Optimus Prime. He’s shows off with his sword, in a dio battle and with the recent Titans Return Bat-Primal repaint they also have in the pipeline. The order page is also up with a price of 7,000 yen ($60 USD) and a date of May 2017. Check out the shots after the break and join the discussion!The post New Pics of e-Hobby Magna Convoy appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

