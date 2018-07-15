|
Bait x Wu-Tang x Transformers Vinyl Figures at SDCC 2018
Bait will be bringing their Transformers 4.5 Inch vinyl collab figures to SDCC with another collab on top – the Wu-Tang Clan!* Sporting the iconic black and gold Wu-Tang is known for, Optimus Prime, Megatron, Soundwave and Bumblebee will all feature the Wu logo as well.* The set will sell for 100 dollars, or 30 a pop.* They’ll be available at the Bait booth (#5645) in the show or at their store on 920 5th Ave throughout the event.
