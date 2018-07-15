|
Transformers Studio Series Revenge of the Fallen Starscream Revealed!
As SDCC approaches the reveals are coming fast and furious!* Today we get a look at Studio Series Revenge of the Fallen Starscream!* This is a redeco of SS Starscream with the ROTF tattoos, sharply applied I must say.* Check out the pic after the break courtesy of Hasbro Pulse on IG and stay tuned next week for tons of TF reveals from the show!
