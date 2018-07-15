Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:40 AM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,657
Transformers Studio Series Revenge of the Fallen Starscream Revealed!


As SDCC approaches the reveals are coming fast and furious!* Today we get a look at Studio Series Revenge of the Fallen Starscream!* This is a redeco of SS Starscream with the ROTF tattoos, sharply applied I must say.* Check out the pic after the break courtesy of Hasbro Pulse on IG and stay tuned next week for tons of TF reveals from the show!

The post Transformers Studio Series Revenge of the Fallen Starscream Revealed! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...



The TFcon Toronto 2018 will return Saturday, July 13 - Sunday, July 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

Special guests:
DAVID KAYE - voices of Megatron in Beast Wars, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, and Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated
GARRY CHALK - the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars, as well Optimus Prime in Armada, Energon and Cybertron
HAL RAYLE - the voices of Shrapnel and Snarl in Generation 1
DAVID MENDENHALL - Daniel Witwicky in Generation 1
DAVID WISE - Transformers Generation 1 cartoon writer
AARON ARCHER - former Transformers lead designer
JAMES ROBERTS - writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light
ALEX MILNE - More Than Meets The Eye Comic Book artist
NICK ROCHE - Last Stand of the Wreckers Writer and artist
SARA PITRE-DUROCHER - Till All Are One artist
Plus artists JOSH PEREZ, JAMES RAIZ and MATT MOYLAN
