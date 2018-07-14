|
Day 2 Pics from TFcon Toronto 2018
Day 2 of TFcon Toronto
is underway and we have a couple more pics from the dealer room floor.* Site sponsor The Chosen Prime
have updated their cases with new shots of prototype Maketoys figures.* Included are MTCD-06 Rioter Galcatron, MTCD-05 Buster Skywing, and two Coneheads!* Read on to check them out, we’ll update with any others we find throughout the day. Make sure to visit the 2005 Boards for threads related to all these individual projects
! You can check our posts from TFcon yesterday here:
