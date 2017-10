Looking for TRU MP Soundwave & Others

Hi GUYs! Help please looking for the following can be used and open but complete with box thanks:

-Bad Cube Huff & brawny;

-TRU MP Soundwave;

-CW Devastator;

-Fantoys Spotter;

-Badcube Wardog;

-Fansproject Munitioner & Explorer;

-Gcreation Shuraking Combiner Dinobots.



Parts:

-G1 optimus smokestack;

- Son of cybertron Rodimus Gun;

-G1 Swoop gun.