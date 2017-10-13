Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Robots In Disguise Combiner Force Team Combiner Galvatronus Spotted In US Retail


Good news for all RID collectors. Thanks to fellow 2005 Boards member*Rookbartley we can report that*Robots In Disguise Combiner Force Team Combiner Galvatronus Was Spotted In US Retail. Galvatronus is the Robots in Disguise Team Combiners wave 2*and it was previously reported as listed or available online at Target, Amazon and other websites and it was out in some countries like Singapore, Canada and Australia This is our first sighting at US retail. The figure was found at*Toys R Us in Ft. Wayne, Indiana earlier today for 34.99 Dollars. Happy hunting for all RID fans. You can click on the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Robots In Disguise Combiner Force Team Combiner Galvatronus Spotted In US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



