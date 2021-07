Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,910

Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Megatron In-Hand Images



Thanks to



The post







More... Thanks to @Smokingray7775 on Twitter, we now have a small gallery of in-hand images of the Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Megatron figure. These photos display the heroic Decepticon leader in both his robot and vehicle modes, as well as showing that he can still turn into the Siege Megatron mold’s original tank form. You can check out the pics for yourself and let us know what you think on the TFW boards.The post Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Megatron In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca