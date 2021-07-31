Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:12 AM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,910
Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Megatron In-Hand Images


Thanks to @Smokingray7775 on Twitter, we now have a small gallery of in-hand images of the Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Megatron figure. These photos display the heroic Decepticon leader in both his robot and vehicle modes, as well as showing that he can still turn into the Siege Megatron mold’s original tank form. You can check out the pics for yourself and let us know what you think on the TFW boards.

The post Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Megatron In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 09:37 AM
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Animated
Whisky Tango Foxtrot's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,766
Re: Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Megatron In-Hand Images
Isn't SG Megatron supposed to use the head design from the original ads?
