Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Megatron In-Hand Images
Thanks to @Smokingray7775
on Twitter, we now have a small gallery of in-hand images of the Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Megatron figure. These photos display the heroic Decepticon leader in both his robot and vehicle modes, as well as showing that he can still turn into the Siege Megatron mold’s original tank form. You can check out the pics for yourself and let us know what you think on the TFW boards.
