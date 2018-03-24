|
First Look At Bumblebee: The Movie Tiny Turbo Changers
Thanks to UK toy distributor NDA Toys
, we now have our first look at Bumblebee: The Movie Tiny Turbo Changers (a.k.a. Tiny Turbo Changers Series 3). Official Description: Join the Transformers: Bumblebee movie action with this Tiny Turbo Changers Series 3 collection. Each 1.5-inch-scale figure converts in 1 to 3 steps. Transformers: Bumblebee — Tiny Turbo Changers Series 3 figures include Barricade, Sentinel Prime, Phantom Strike Lockdown, Silver Knight Optimus Prime, Evac, Autobot Ratchet, Bumblebee, Sky Rage Starscream, Autobot Drift, Ironhide, Autobot Dino, and Dinobot Slug. Each figure is sold separately. (Package contains 1 of 12 characters from the » Continue Reading.
