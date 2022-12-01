|
Transformers ROTB Titan Changers Cheetor Scourge & Bumblebee released in Canada
Thanks to Cybertron.ca member MapleMegatron
for letting us know that Transformers ROTB Titan Changers Cheetor, Scourge,
and Bumblebee
have been released in Canada.
The sighting was made at various Walmarts in Ontario and Quebec.
