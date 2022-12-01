Decepticon Army King of the Obscure Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: The Ark In Emergency Stasis Posts: 2,130

Transformers ROTB Titan Changers Cheetor Scourge & Bumblebee released in Canada MapleMegatron for letting us know that Transformers ROTB Titan Changers Cheetor, Scourge, and Bumblebee have been released in Canada.



The sighting was made at various Walmarts in Ontario and Quebec.



Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum

