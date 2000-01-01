Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:43 AM   #1
canprime
Crossover
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 1,472
Omega Supreme $199.99 + 20% (ends today Dec. 8th)
Hey guys.

I have dealt with Robert at leisureparkent.ca almost since I moved to Ottawa. He is a reputable guy. He normally doesn't sell transformers, but he got in Omega Supreme and he has a sale ending today. I didn't notice it until the other day as I usually only by Eaglemoss stuff from him.

He has Omega for $199.99 plus 20% off until the end of today. So you get another $40 off. You can do free pick up in Ottawa, and I'm not sure if Omega qualifies, but he offers free shipping on orders over a certain amount. So I got my Omega and wanted to pass italong.

He also has some Marvel Legends, SW Black Series and the TMNT 2 packs, among other things.
