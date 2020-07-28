|
Takara Tomy Transformers Earthrise, Netlfix?s War For Cybertron & Studio Series New S
Via Autobase Aichi
*we have a load of new stock images to share with you as well as some release information of the upcoming Transformers Earthrise, Netlfix’s War For Cybertron & Studio Series figures for the Japanese market. Click on the name of each figure to surf to the respective thread in our boards: Transformers Earthrise ER-12 Fasttrack – Release date: January 2021 ER-13 Megatron – Release date: January 2021 Netlfix’s War For Cybertron WFC-09 Bumblebee –*Release date: January 2021 WFC-10 Elita-1 –*Release date: January 2021 Studio Series
<a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/new-studio-series-deluxe-images.1195674/page-5#post-18146354">SS-55 ROTF Soundwave –*Release » Continue Reading.
