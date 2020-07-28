|
Transformers VR Experience set to debut in September 2020
RobocomVR is set to download the Transformers reality into your gaming optics, as they prepare to launch their immersive location-based VR simulator in the Middle East in September. Esquire Middle East has the scoop: “Working in collaboration with Hasbro (the makers of Transformers), virtual reality company RobocomVR is preparing for the launch of the first ever location-based VR simulator to offer an immersive Transformer experience, set to debut in the Middle East in September 2020. For decades, virtual reality has tantalized gamers with the prospect of a fully immersive experience. But the technology has yet to deliver on this promise » Continue Reading.
