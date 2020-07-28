Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers VR Experience set to debut in September 2020
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,059
Transformers VR Experience set to debut in September 2020


RobocomVR is set to download the Transformers reality into your gaming optics, as they prepare to launch their immersive location-based VR simulator in the Middle East in September. Esquire Middle East has the scoop: “Working in collaboration with Hasbro (the makers of Transformers), virtual reality company RobocomVR is preparing for the launch of the first ever location-based VR simulator to offer an immersive Transformer experience, set to debut in the Middle East in September 2020. For decades, virtual reality has tantalized gamers with the prospect of a fully immersive experience. But the technology has yet to deliver on this promise &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers VR Experience set to debut in September 2020 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:26 PM   #2
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 260
Re: Transformers VR Experience set to debut in September 2020
by middle east im sure they mean just Dubai, the obvious epicenter of Transformers fandom. Perhaps in a few years youll see this in a Dave and Busters for $5 a play.
__________________
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048

List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504

Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180

Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M
UsernamePrime is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
transformers
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
Transformers Generations BW Lot MISB/MOSC. Rhinox, Waspinator, Rattrap, Tankor
Transformers
Transformers SIEGE Skywarp Phantomstrike Squadron WFC-S27 War for Cybertron NEW
Transformers
Takara Transformers X-Dimension Destruction Minicon Team Air Military Armada lot
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Action Masters Lot
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Powermasters Optimus Prime
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:00 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.