IDW Lost Light #20 Full Preview
Via graphicpolicy.com
we have the IDW Lost Light #20 Full Preview to share with you. On this is a 5-page preview, thing get more complicated for Rodimus and company. Ratchet is against the clock to try to find a cure for the Sparkeaters, Cyclonus is on his way to battle Star Saber, and good-old Rodimus has to face Getaway… but as your should imagine, this won’t be a fair fight. Transformers: Lost Light #20 James Roberts (w) Casey W. Coller (a) Jack Lawrence (c) Rodimus vs. Getaway! Finally! Release date:* *Jul 11, 2018 FC 32 pages » Continue Reading.
The post IDW Lost Light #20 Full Preview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
The TFcon Toronto 2018
will return Saturday, July 13 - Sunday, July 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
Special guests:
DAVID KAYE - voices of Megatron in Beast Wars, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, and Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated
GARRY CHALK - the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars, as well Optimus Prime in Armada, Energon and Cybertron
HAL RAYLE - the voices of Shrapnel and Snarl in Generation 1
DAVID MENDENHALL - Daniel Witwicky in Generation 1
DAVID WISE - Transformers Generation 1 cartoon writer
AARON ARCHER - former Transformers lead designer
JAMES ROBERTS - writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light
ALEX MILNE - More Than Meets The Eye Comic Book artist
NICK ROCHE - Last Stand of the Wreckers Writer and artist
SARA PITRE-DUROCHER - Till All Are One artist
Plus artists JOSH PEREZ, JAMES RAIZ and MATT MOYLAN