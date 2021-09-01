|
Transformers Kingdom Road Rage Target Listing Found & New Stock Images
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Fc203*for giving us the heads up of the new*Transformers Kingdom Road Rage Target listing. Road Rage listing can be found here
for $22.99 but pre-orders are not live yet. The listing have some new stock images of Road Rage showing packaging, poseability and alt mode and even a short 360-view video. This figure will be a Target RedCard exclusive in the US market. Interested in adding Road Rage to your collection? See all the new images and video after the break and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post Transformers Kingdom Road Rage Target Listing Found & New Stock Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca