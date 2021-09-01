Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:20 AM
Super_Megatron
X-Transbots MX-20 Zeusaurus (Masterpiece Scale Deathsuarus) Color Renders


X-Transbot, via their Facebook account, have just revealed the first color renders of their next project:*MX-20 Zeusaurus (Masterpiece Scale Deathsuarus). This is a promising take on Star Saber’s eternal enemy as seen in the G1 Japan Transformers Victory cartoon. The figure will include a sword, the 2 functional Breast Animals (Tigerbreast and Eaglebreast), and 7 interchangeable faces. This figure will stand*37 cm / 14.57 inches tall and it’s planned for the Masterpiece scale. Keep in mind that these are still early renders and some changes may be done when we see the first prototype. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more &#187; Continue Reading.

