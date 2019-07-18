|
San Diego Comic-Con 2019 War For Cybertron Unicron Gray Prototype Planet Mode On Disp
Following our previous shots of the Gray Prototype of Unicron in robot mode, now have a great set of images of the*War For Cybertron Unicron gray prototype In Planet Mode*that is shown at*San Diego Comic-Con 2019. Unicron shows off a perfect rounded planet, as we remember him from the iconic animate G1 Transfomers The Movie. The impressive gimmick on this mode lets us move and extend all his teeth at the center of the planet will really catch the attention of your optics! Sadly, they won’t show the transformation anymore, but you can now click on the bar and enjoy » Continue Reading.
The post San Diego Comic-Con 2019 War For Cybertron Unicron Gray Prototype Planet Mode On Display
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.