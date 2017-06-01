Toyhax/Reprolabels
dropped by again and gave us an update for their newest label sets. Here is what Delta Star of Reprolabels has to share with us: “We have a special surprise for you! Our new sticker set for Titans Return Kickback
just went online, and is priced at ONE CENT! We’ve also completed a massive update of other Titans Return sets, for Perceptor
, Topspin
, Quake
, Kup
and Krok
; At long last, for those who opted on the Unite Warriors version of Computron
, we bring you this enormous (and very pretty) set; MP » Continue Reading.
The post June 2017 Reprolabels and Toyhax Update
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...