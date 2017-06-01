Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,784

Transformers: The Last Knight Running Time To Be Less Than 3 Hours



Debunking rumors circulating around the internet, Director Michael Bay has confirmed via Twitter that the running time of Transformers: The Last Knight will be less than 3 hours. As a matter of fact, the running time will be significantly less than the last three movies of the franchise; Revenge of the Fallen, Dark of the Moon and Age of Extinction. “Reports of #transformers The Last Knight being over 3hrs is wrong. It’s shorter than the last 3 movies by a lot.” Therefore, we may expect to see a running time between*143 minutes and 165 minutes.



