Today, 01:49 PM #1 Kheoth Generation 2 Join Date: Dec 2015 Location: Canada Posts: 148 G1 Reissue/KO of combiners on Ebay Hello!



Has anyone here ever bought those KO G1 transformers on ebay?



Is the quality similar to an original? Is the box of good quality?



The straight KOs in G1 boxes (individual or giftset) should be decent quality. I have the Stunticon giftset KO and the figures are all pretty good. I haven't applied any of the stickers (yet) so I can't comment on that part but everything works, transformation-wise and combined. They all feel close in quality to my original set.

*There used to be wonderful artwork of Menasor here, alas that is no longer the case.

