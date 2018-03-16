|
New Takara Tomy Studio Series and Turbo Change Promotional Videos
Via the Official Takara Tomy YouTube Channel
*we can share 2 new*New Takara Tomy Studio Series and Turbo Change Promotional Videos for all of you. The Studio Series video features Bumblebee, Ratchet, Optimus Prime, Grimlock, Starscream, Crowbar, Stinger and Blackout toys. The video presents each toy in a very nice stop-motion animation featuring poseability and transformation sequence. We finally get a clear idea of how Leader Class toys Grimlock and Blackout transform. There’s also a character size chart shown. Thanks to 2005 Boards member Type-R for joining the screencaps into a big single image of this chart, and share it » Continue Reading.
The post New Takara Tomy Studio Series and Turbo Change Promotional Videos
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 80s Toy Expo 2018
will be Sunday, April 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.