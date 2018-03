New Takara Tomy Studio Series and Turbo Change Promotional Videos

Via the Official Takara Tomy YouTube Channel *we can share 2 new*New Takara Tomy Studio Series and Turbo Change Promotional Videos for all of you. The Studio Series video features Bumblebee, Ratchet, Optimus Prime, Grimlock, Starscream, Crowbar, Stinger and Blackout toys. The video presents each toy in a very nice stop-motion animation featuring poseability and transformation sequence. We finally get a clear idea of how Leader Class toys Grimlock and Blackout transform. There’s also a character size chart shown. Thanks to 2005 Boards member Type-R for joining the screencaps into a big single image of this chart, and share it » Continue Reading. The post New Takara Tomy Studio Series and Turbo Change Promotional Videos appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM