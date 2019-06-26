|
Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri #04 Optimus Prime Official Images And Description
Flame Toys have shared, via their Facebook account
, a great gallery of official images of the next instalement in their high-quality Kuro Kara Kuri line: Optimus Prime. The Kuro Kara Kuri line brings us officially licensed non-transformable action figures with top-quality finishing and material including die-cast. This Optimus Prime figure will sure be a pleasure for any camera, showing off an incredible range of poseability. There are images showing the LED lights on the figure and all the included accessories: axes, sword, blaster and the limited exclusive bonus part: the enormous Turbo Jet Axe Read the full product description » Continue Reading.
The post Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri #04 Optimus Prime Official Images And Description
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.