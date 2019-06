Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri #04 Optimus Prime Official Images And Description

Flame Toys have shared, via their Facebook account , a great gallery of official images of the next instalement in their high-quality Kuro Kara Kuri line: Optimus Prime. The Kuro Kara Kuri line brings us officially licensed non-transformable action figures with top-quality finishing and material including die-cast. This Optimus Prime figure will sure be a pleasure for any camera, showing off an incredible range of poseability. There are images showing the LED lights on the figure and all the included accessories: axes, sword, blaster and the limited exclusive bonus part: the enormous Turbo Jet Axe