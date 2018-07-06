Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive Throne of the Primes In-Hands Images


Thanks to Blacklai’s Toybase Blog*we have an extensive in-hand gallery of the*San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive Throne of the Primes. We have several shots of this nice repaint of the Power Of The Primes Optimal Optimus, including all their accessories and bonus like the throne, card, posters, crown, the Scepter of Sparks,*The Halo of Primus, and*Nexus Prime, Amalgamous Prime, Prima Prime and the Legendary 13th Prime Comic-Con exclusive Prime Master figures. We can spot some nice details like the portraits of several of the characters from the 2016 Power of the Primes Fan Vote*all over the cardboard throne. We &#187; Continue Reading.

The post San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive Throne of the Primes In-Hands Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



