Possible First Look At Netflix?s War For Cybertron Figures (Siege Redecos)



Thanks to the detective work of 2005 Boards member Jtprime17*we have our*Possible First Look At Netflix’s War For Cybertron inspired figures (Siege Redecos). Take this as a grain of salt until we get an official confirmation. Once again, we only have small images via the Walmart app. These are special redecos of several previous Siege figures that seem to be inspired by the upcoming new War For Cybertron cartoon. Click on the bar to see all the images by yourself and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!



