Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #21, Cover B Su Art Process
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,260
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #21, Cover B Su Art Process


Updating our coverage of IDW’s May 2020 solicitations, artist E.J. Su provides art process insights for his Transformers issue #21 cover B. I think it’s ok to show these. Here are the sketch and inked version of the cover. I went with the hatching technique that I have started doing recently, first time trying this out on a published project. I hope it will turn out well. Previews World credits: (W) Brian Ruckley (A) Anna Malkova (CA) Casey W. Coller (CA) E. J. Su Enjoy the attached artwork, then sound off on the 2005 boards!

The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #21, Cover B Su Art Process appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Classics 2007 Constructicon Devastator MIB COMPLETE
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Binaltech Lot Takara Tomy BT (MIB) Imported Japanese G1 Updates
Transformers
Transformers lot!!! Commemorative series lot
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy LG-17 Beast Wars BLACKARACHNIA MIB
Transformers
Vintage Hard to Find TRANSFORMERS Hasbro G1 ULTRA MAGNUS 1980s - w/Box
Transformers
Vintage 1986 Metroplex Complete G1 Transformers Rubber Tires With Original Box
Transformers
Transformers Generations HASCON 2017 Titans Return Arcee (Lienad

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:36 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.