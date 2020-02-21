|
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #21, Cover B Su Art Process
Updating our coverage of IDW’s May 2020 solicitations
, artist E.J. Su provides
art process insights for his Transformers issue #21 cover B. I think it’s ok to show these. Here are the sketch and inked version of the cover. I went with the hatching technique that I have started doing recently, first time trying this out on a published project. I hope it will turn out well. Previews World
credits: (W) Brian Ruckley (A) Anna Malkova (CA) Casey W. Coller (CA) E. J. Su Enjoy the attached artwork, then sound off on the 2005 boards!
