Transformers Galaxies Issue #5 ITunes Preview
*have just uploaded the first preview of the upcoming*IDW Transformers Galaxies Issue #5. The Transformers Galaxies series is an spin-off of the new main Transformers ongoing series 2019 featuring -favorite secondary characters and their background story. This time we have to chance to learn more about fan-favorite red Autobot Cliffjumper. Wannabee, Part One! Years ago, a Probat scientist visiting Cybertron had his life saved by the one and only Bumblebee! Now the Probats are huge fans, and when Deathsaurus goes to negotiate a new energy deal, he wants their number one bot on his side. Unfortunately, Bees a little » Continue Reading.
