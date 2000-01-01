Mine have not been shipped, but I have just gone through some initial reports on the new MP BW Megatron from fellow collectors in Hong Kong:
- Bot mode looks spot on. Articulations are very good.
- Transformation is a pita, esp. around the waist where the body/chest/whatever needs to be locked down. Some spots are extremely tight. The official instructions manual doesn’t help.
- The plastic TakaraTomy picked is subpar at best for the price. Very easy to leave stress marks.
Take it as a grain of salt if you wanted. From what I have gathered TakaraTomy has not delivered the goods w.r.t. the price point. I am seriously thinking about a last minute cancellation and wait for more conclusive and thorough reviews.