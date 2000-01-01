Today, 12:35 PM #1 QuadESL63 Canadian Slag Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Toronto Posts: 3,238 Initial thoughts on MP BW Megatron from HK...

Bot mode looks spot on. Articulations are very good. Transformation is a pita, esp. around the waist where the body/chest/whatever needs to be locked down. Some spots are extremely tight. The official instructions manual doesn’t help. The plastic TakaraTomy picked is subpar at best for the price. Very easy to leave stress marks.

Take it as a grain of salt if you wanted. From what I have gathered TakaraTomy has not delivered the goods w.r.t. the price point. I am seriously thinking about a last minute cancellation and wait for more conclusive and thorough reviews. Mine have not been shipped, but I have just gone through some initial reports on the new MP BW Megatron from fellow collectors in Hong Kong:Take it as a grain of salt if you wanted. From what I have gathered TakaraTomy has not delivered the goods w.r.t. the price point. I am seriously thinking about a last minute cancellation and wait for more conclusive and thorough reviews.



I bet the concerns regarding materials = someone confusing thin panels (by design) with cheap plastics.

