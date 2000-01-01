Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Initial thoughts on MP BW Megatron from HK...
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:35 PM   #1
QuadESL63
Canadian Slag
QuadESL63's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 3,238
Initial thoughts on MP BW Megatron from HK...
Mine have not been shipped, but I have just gone through some initial reports on the new MP BW Megatron from fellow collectors in Hong Kong:
  • Bot mode looks spot on. Articulations are very good.
  • Transformation is a pita, esp. around the waist where the body/chest/whatever needs to be locked down. Some spots are extremely tight. The official instructions manual doesn’t help.
  • The plastic TakaraTomy picked is subpar at best for the price. Very easy to leave stress marks.

Take it as a grain of salt if you wanted. From what I have gathered TakaraTomy has not delivered the goods w.r.t. the price point. I am seriously thinking about a last minute cancellation and wait for more conclusive and thorough reviews.
__________________

Looking for:
  • TR Titan Master Ramhorn
Last edited by QuadESL63; Today at 12:41 PM.
QuadESL63 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:47 PM   #2
Pascal
Translaterminator
Pascal's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 16,992
Re: Initial thoughts on MP BW Megatron from HK...
I bet the concerns regarding materials = someone confusing thin panels (by design) with cheap plastics.
__________________
Coming soon: rien.
Pascal is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G1 AUTOBOTS HOCKEY JERSEY MENS XL UNWORN SEW ON CRESTING
Transformers
Transformers Commemorative Series VIII Side Swipe Sideswipe
Transformers
Transformers G1 Optimus Prime Convoy Takara Encore 1 Figure MISB
Transformers
2005 Takara G1 Transformers Convoy Optimus Prime Pepsi Twist Bottle Reissue MISB
Transformers
Transformers G1 Lot (10), Parts (80) Guns, Missiles, Optimus Prime, Ultra Magnus
Transformers
Transformers G1 Decepticon Shockwave like new and complete with instructions
Transformers
Transformers G1 Decepticon Galvatron / Megatron e-hobby reissue new and complete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:20 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.