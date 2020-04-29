Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,131
WonderCon Anaheim 2021: WonderCon@Home, II March 26th-27th


WonderCon Anaheim 2021, originally scheduled for March 26-28 and whose 2020 @Home edition featured Transformers content across several panels including the Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures creative team and IDW’s confirmation of the Beast Wars series, will again be held virtually: Our commitment to the community of fans who enjoy WonderCon and the celebration of comics and related popular art remains an important part of who we are. It is because of that dedication that we are happy to announce that WonderCon will again be held as the virtual WonderCon@Home. The challenges of this past year and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post WonderCon Anaheim 2021: WonderCon@Home, II March 26th-27th appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



