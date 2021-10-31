October has ended with a variety of new Transformers sightings around the world. New Rescue Bots Dinobot Adventures toys in Australia, Studio Series figures in Mexico, new Cyberverse toys in Peru and Buzzworthy Bumblebee, Beast Wars reissues and Generations Selects figures in Philippines. Rescue Bots Dinobot Adventures 3-pack In Australia
*2005 Boards member*edjodapro2468*found the new Dinobot Adventures*Predaking, Grimlock, and Snarl 3-pack (redecos of Rescan Dragon Heatwave, Grimlock and Dino Chase) at K-Mart stores. Studio Series Wave 9 Deluxe In Mexico
*2005 Boards member*Cyberboy*spotted SS-57 Offroad Bumblebee, SS-58 DOTM Roadbuster, and SS-59 Shatter (jet mode) at*Wal-Mart in Outlet Lerma. » Continue Reading.
