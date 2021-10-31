Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  October Week 4
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,371
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  October Week 4


October has ended with a variety of new Transformers sightings around the world. New Rescue Bots Dinobot Adventures toys in Australia, Studio Series figures in Mexico, new Cyberverse toys in Peru and Buzzworthy Bumblebee, Beast Wars reissues and Generations Selects figures in Philippines. Rescue Bots Dinobot Adventures 3-pack In Australia *2005 Boards member*edjodapro2468*found the new Dinobot Adventures*Predaking, Grimlock, and Snarl 3-pack (redecos of Rescan Dragon Heatwave, Grimlock and Dino Chase) at K-Mart stores. Studio Series Wave 9 Deluxe In Mexico *2005 Boards member*Cyberboy*spotted SS-57 Offroad Bumblebee, SS-58 DOTM Roadbuster, and SS-59 Shatter (jet mode) at*Wal-Mart in Outlet Lerma. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  October Week 4 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 Transformers Action Master Jackpot?s Partner Sights DAMAGED
Transformers
G1 Transformers Action Master Inferno
Transformers
G1 Transformers Action Master Grimlock?s Anti-Tank Cannon
Transformers
G1 Transformers Action Master Blaster & Flight Pack
Transformers
G1 Transformers Action Master Shockwave?s Partner Fistfight Missing Accessories
Transformers
G1 Transformers Action Master Treadshot & Catgut
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformer And Gobot Lot
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:40 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.