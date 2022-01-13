Takara Tomy Mall website*
have just updated several new*Transformers Kingdom, Studio Series & Generations Selects*pre-orders, all of them expected for release by June 2022. As usual, we can share for you some new stock images plus some extra information about these items. Kingdom KD-20 Waspinator KD-EX 14 Slammer
*(Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive) KD-EX 15 Pipes
*(Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive) KD-EX 16 Shadow Panther
*(Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive) Studio Series SS-82 Sweep SS-83 Brawn
