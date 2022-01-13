Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDW?s Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #12 iTunes Preview


Will Megatron get his way? Will Optimus be able to fight back the might of the Predacon forces? Hurry it along after the jump to read the iTunes Apple Books preview of Beast Wars issue #12, then discuss the ?Maximals Strike Back” arc with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Erik Burnham (Author), Josh Burcham (Artist), John Yurcaba (Cover Artist), Phil Murphy (Cover Artist), Jamel Jones, featured (Cover Artist)

The post IDW?s Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #12 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



