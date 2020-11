TFC Toys S-03 Leviathan (G1 Rippersnapper) Color Prototype

Via TFC Toys Weibo account we have images of the color prototype of TFC Toys S-03 Leviathan (G1 Rippersnapper). Leviathan is part of Satan, TFC Toys take on G1 Abominus. The design is a very modern and stylized rendition of the character, similar to what TFC Toys offered with their Poseidon Combiner (Piranacon). While not cartoon-accurate, we are sure many fans will like this modern and highly stylized design of the classic G1 Terrorcon member. As we can see from the pictures, you can expect a highly articulated figure in both modes which will look great on display.