Old Today, 08:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
TFC Toys S-03 Leviathan (G1 Rippersnapper) Color Prototype


Via*TFC Toys Weibo account*we have images of the color prototype of*TFC Toys S-03 Leviathan (G1 Rippersnapper). Leviathan*is part of Satan, TFC Toys take on G1 Abominus. The design is a very modern and stylized rendition of the character, similar to what TFC Toys offered with their Poseidon Combiner (Piranacon). While not cartoon-accurate, we are sure many fans will like this modern and highly stylized design of the classic G1 Terrorcon member. As we can see from the pictures, you can expect a highly articulated figure in both modes which will look great on display. We also have images of &#187; Continue Reading.

Old Today, 08:38 PM   #2
ssjgoku22
Re: TFC Toys S-03 Leviathan (G1 Rippersnapper) Color Prototype
Damn, I love this. I might replace my Hasbro Abominus with this TFC version.
