Today, 08:20 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Newage Toys H35 Cyclops (Legends Scale G1 Shockwave) Color Renders


Via Newage Toys Weibo*we can share for your the first color renders of the upcoming*Newage Toys H35 Cyclops (Legends Scale G1 Shockwave). This a very impressive take on Shockwave for the Legends scale market. This figure looks impressive and cartoon accurate in both modes, and it will include die-cast, interchangeable hands and a display base for the space gun mode. According to the information shared in the Weibo post, the transformation won’t require to remove any parts. Keep in mind that these are still early renders and there may be several changes in the first prototype. This figures is &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Newage Toys H35 Cyclops (Legends Scale G1 Shockwave) Color Renders appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



