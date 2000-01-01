Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:51 PM
GotBot
Alternator
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 956
Studio Series Lockdown Review
Transformers Studio Series Lockdown looks fantastic, but is he all style with no substance? How does his articulation and transformation stack up?
https://youtu.be/noqloxqOzSs
