Big Filipino Protectobot Join Date: May 2008 Location: Originally from T.O. but now in NJ Posts: 1,359

BF's TFCon 2018 Sales thread



Below is a sampling of a few of the items I will be bringing to TFCon this year. I'm going to try to keep adding to the list as I go through more boxes so please check back. I know I won't be able to get everything listed so you'll just have to swing by the table I'm sharing with CobraCommander (see his link here:



I also have a relatively small want list (see my signature) so if you want to make a trade hit me up! Feel free to make offers on this stuff. I want most of these guys gone so some select items will be open to greater discounts.



Masterpiece (all MISB)

Takara MP 17 Prowl

Takara MP 18B Bluestreak

Takara MP 19 Smokescreen

Takara MP 26 Road Rage



TF Collector Club

TFSS 1.0 Scourge, Slipstream, Circuit, Breakdown, Ultra Mammoth

TFSS 5.0 Lifeline with Quickslinger, Fractyl with Scorponok

TFSS 5.0 Megatron and Optimus pretenders

TFSS 5.0 SG Starscream, Toxitron, Counterpunch

TFCC Lio Convoy

TFCC G2 Ramjet



Generations (loose figures)

Skullgrin

Darkmount

Blurr

Hardhead with Headrobots upgrade



Titan Returns

GROTESQUE!!!!

Shuffler (MOSC)

Apeface (MOSC)

Sixshot (MISB)

Octane (MISB)

Blitzwing (MISB)

SDCC Titan Force Wingblade and Brainstorm (still attached to the box)





3P

MMC Feral Rex (MISB)

UT Ordin (loose, no boxes or instructions, custom paint done to combined mode feet, hands and chest attachments to be more show accurate)

TFC Hades (only 2 members opened, the rest are MISB)

Fansproject Sludge and Swoop (MISB, TFcon exclusive ver but I may also have the regular ver)

Fansproject deluxe Insecticons (MISB although the tape on one side is coming off)

Fansproject Shadow Commander with Classics Nemesis Prime and PE upgrades (MIB)

Maketoys Computron (MISB)

Mech Ideas Apex and Geminus (loose but complete)





Miscellaneous

Loose Kreo pieces (Keep your kid(s) occupied while you check out our table. They can build something and take it with them for free) Hello fellow TF Fans!!!!!Below is a sampling of a few of the items I will be bringing to TFCon this year. I'm going to try to keep adding to the list as I go through more boxes so please check back. I know I won't be able to get everything listed so you'll just have to swing by the table I'm sharing with CobraCommander (see his link here: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=72864 ) to see what other goodies we have.I also have a relatively small want list (see my signature) so if you want to make a trade hit me up! Feel free to make offers on this stuff. I want most of these guys gone so some select items will be open to greater discounts.Takara MP 17 ProwlTakara MP 18B BluestreakTakara MP 19 SmokescreenTakara MP 26 Road RageTFSS 1.0 Scourge, Slipstream, Circuit, Breakdown, Ultra MammothTFSS 5.0 Lifeline with Quickslinger, Fractyl with ScorponokTFSS 5.0 Megatron and Optimus pretendersTFSS 5.0 SG Starscream, Toxitron, CounterpunchTFCC Lio ConvoyTFCC G2 RamjetSkullgrinDarkmountBlurrHardhead with Headrobots upgradeGROTESQUE!!!!Shuffler (MOSC)Apeface (MOSC)Sixshot (MISB)Octane (MISB)Blitzwing (MISB)SDCC Titan Force Wingblade and Brainstorm (still attached to the box)MMC Feral Rex (MISB)UT Ordin (loose, no boxes or instructions, custom paint done to combined mode feet, hands and chest attachments to be more show accurate)TFC Hades (only 2 members opened, the rest are MISB)Fansproject Sludge and Swoop (MISB, TFcon exclusive ver but I may also have the regular ver)Fansproject deluxe Insecticons (MISB although the tape on one side is coming off)Fansproject Shadow Commander with Classics Nemesis Prime and PE upgrades (MIB)Maketoys Computron (MISB)Mech Ideas Apex and Geminus (loose but complete)Loose Kreo pieces (Keep your kid(s) occupied while you check out our table. They can build something and take it with them for free)

BF's TFCon Sales/Trade Thread

My Want List

My feedback on tfw2005.com

My feedback on cybertron.ca





__________________