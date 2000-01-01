Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Big Filipino
Arrow BF's TFCon 2018 Sales thread
Hello fellow TF Fans!!!!!

Below is a sampling of a few of the items I will be bringing to TFCon this year. I'm going to try to keep adding to the list as I go through more boxes so please check back. I know I won't be able to get everything listed so you'll just have to swing by the table I'm sharing with CobraCommander (see his link here: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=72864) to see what other goodies we have.

I also have a relatively small want list (see my signature) so if you want to make a trade hit me up! Feel free to make offers on this stuff. I want most of these guys gone so some select items will be open to greater discounts.

Masterpiece (all MISB)
Takara MP 17 Prowl
Takara MP 18B Bluestreak
Takara MP 19 Smokescreen
Takara MP 26 Road Rage

TF Collector Club
TFSS 1.0 Scourge, Slipstream, Circuit, Breakdown, Ultra Mammoth
TFSS 5.0 Lifeline with Quickslinger, Fractyl with Scorponok
TFSS 5.0 Megatron and Optimus pretenders
TFSS 5.0 SG Starscream, Toxitron, Counterpunch
TFCC Lio Convoy
TFCC G2 Ramjet

Generations (loose figures)
Skullgrin
Darkmount
Blurr
Hardhead with Headrobots upgrade

Titan Returns
GROTESQUE!!!!
Shuffler (MOSC)
Apeface (MOSC)
Sixshot (MISB)
Octane (MISB)
Blitzwing (MISB)
SDCC Titan Force Wingblade and Brainstorm (still attached to the box)


3P
MMC Feral Rex (MISB)
UT Ordin (loose, no boxes or instructions, custom paint done to combined mode feet, hands and chest attachments to be more show accurate)
TFC Hades (only 2 members opened, the rest are MISB)
Fansproject Sludge and Swoop (MISB, TFcon exclusive ver but I may also have the regular ver)
Fansproject deluxe Insecticons (MISB although the tape on one side is coming off)
Fansproject Shadow Commander with Classics Nemesis Prime and PE upgrades (MIB)
Maketoys Computron (MISB)
Mech Ideas Apex and Geminus (loose but complete)


Miscellaneous
Loose Kreo pieces (Keep your kid(s) occupied while you check out our table. They can build something and take it with them for free)
