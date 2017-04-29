Imaginarium Art
recently updated their Facebook page with some new color images showing off their upcoming Coronation Starscream
and as yet unannounced Optimus Prime
statues. Starscream is shaping up nicely as a piece which depicts the cloaked Starscream from Transformers the Movie, and we’ve also got a shot of a base which is Starscream standing on the head of Megatron – we’re assuming these are the same piece, although there are inconsistencies between them so there could be two Starscream statues coming. The Optimus Prime statue equally looks nice, it is quite detailed and in a static » Continue Reading.
