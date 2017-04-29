Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:30 AM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Robots in Disguise Activator Sideswipe with Great-Byte released in the UK


While The Last Knight toyline has arrived in the UK, it doesn’t mean that the Robots in Disguise line is over. Far from it, as TFW2005 member Neuta reports that the Mini-Con Activator Sideswipe with Great-Byte has been spotted on the shelves of a TRU in London. This release is the lone second release in the second assortment of Combiner Wars Activators, and hopefully means other new toys like the Warrior class Twinferno will also appear at UK retail and not get swallowed up in the onslaught of movie toys.

The post Robots in Disguise Activator Sideswipe with Great-Byte released in the UK appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



