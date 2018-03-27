|
James Roberts To Take a Step Back From Transformers
More Than Meets The Eye/Lost Light writer James Roberts has confirmed
whether or not he’ll be writing for Transformers after Lost Light ends. Unfortunately for fans, James will be taking a step back from Transformers. The IDW Transformers universe will be coming to an end
in September when Unicron pays the Transformers a visit. Optimus Prime will be ending with issue 25 and Lost Light will end with issue 25. After that, IDW will reboot the Transformers with new stories and a new continuity. It’s been up in the air whether or not Roberts will be a contributor » Continue Reading.
