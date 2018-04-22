|
In-Hand Images of Studio Series Wave 2 Deluxes and Voyagers
Thanks to the weibo page of TF-Factory
, we have new images of upcoming Wave 2 figures from the Studio Series movie figures. The upcoming deluxe wave contains a new Jazz figure as well as the Age of Extinction baddy, Lockdown. The voyagers shown feature a Movie one Brawl and a Revenge of the Fallen Megatron. These images give us a good look at the figures in both modes, their diorama backgrounds and even measurements for the vehicle modes. You can check out all the images after the jump.
